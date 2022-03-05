CSU basketball holds off Boise State to sweep Mountain West regular-season champions

The Rams won a dramatic 71-68 game with a series of late twists and turns Saturday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — There’s a reason these are the two best teams in the conference.

For the second time this season Boise State and Colorado State’s men’s basketball teams played thrilling, down-to-the-wire games.

CSU again grabbed the win, this one to sweep the regular season series over the newly-crowned Mountain West regular season champions.

CSU won a dramatic 71-68 game with a series of late twists and turns.

The teams traded buckets back and forth late before James Moors scored on a late putback to put CSU ahead and the Rams sealed it with free throws and by forcing a Marcus Shaver Jr. miss of a would-be tying 3-pointer.

David Roddy starred, scoring 23 points. Moore had 19 and was put on the shoulders of fans who rushed the court after the game.

>>Video above: Impressive CSU basketball season drawing record attendance numbers

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.