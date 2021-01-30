CSU basketball misses chance to jump to top of Mountain West, falls to Boise State

The Broncos responded to a loss earlier this week in Friday night's rematch.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The expected Boise State punch-back came with force, just a little later than expected.

The Colorado State men's basketball team thumped the Broncos by 22 on Wednesday for Boise State's first conference loss.

This Boise State team is almost certainly NCAA tournament bound and was bound to have a vengeful reply.

It didn't truly come until the second half but it was enough to boost Boise State to an 85-77 win on Friday night at Moby Arena.

