CSU basketball notches blowout win over San Jose State

The Rams crushed the Spartans 90-57 for their seventh win in eight games.

PHOENIX — In the most unusual and unique setting the Colorado State basketball team may ever play in, the Rams did what they had to do. CSU traveled to Phoenix to play San Jose State in a recreation center Thursday night.

Really.

The Spartans have relocated to Arizona for the season because coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County don’t allow them to play home games. When they can, they play at Grand Canyon University’s stadium. When it’s unavailable, their games are moved to the Ability 360 Sports & Fitness Center.

Imagine the Rams playing a Division I game at Northside Aztlan Community Center in Fort Collins and you get the idea.

San Jose State is struggling mightily and its best player transferred after four games. But CSU took care of business anyway on Thursday night, cruising to a 90-57 win.

