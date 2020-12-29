CSU basketball opens Mountain West play with dominant defensive win

The Rams defeated Fresno State 75-53 at Moby Arena on Monday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The two Mountain West teams hit hardest by COVID-19 met Monday night.

While many other teams are nearing a quarter of games played, the Colorado State and Fresno State men’s basketball teams have barely begun.

It looked like it early on as the Rams and Bulldogs traded turnover after turnover and foul after foul in the first half at Moby Arena.

CSU was a heavy favorite (nearly 10 point favorites according to the oddsmakers) coming in and finally pushed away Fresno State in a 75-53 win.

Fresno State was playing just its third game while CSU was in its fifth. Everyone else in the MW had played at least five and some as many as nine entering the night.

