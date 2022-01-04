No. 19 CSU basketball team pushes past Air Force after long COVID shutdown

The Rams remain one of three undefeated teams in the country with Tuesday night's victory.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Ugly, disjointed and lacking rhythm.

There’s no easy and clean way to come off a nearly month-long shutdown where a team is unable to practice for most of that time.

It’s always going to take time to get the basketball legs back.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team had to work for every minute of Tuesday’s return to action against a stubborn Air Force team, but the Rams found a way.

The No. 19/20-ranked CSU team beat Air Force 67-59 in Moby Arena to reach 11-0.

It was the first game for the Rams in 24 days after a long COVID-19 shutdown.

