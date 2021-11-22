x
CSU basketball rallies from 20-point second-half deficit to win Paradise Jam

Colorado State stormed back to win the tournament and remain undefeated on the season.

ST. THOMAS, USVI — No way, no how. Dead in the water. Listless, lifeless and out of the game.

That’s what it looked like for the Colorado State men’s basketball team early and often Monday night at the University of the Virgin Islands.

Northeastern led by 20 points almost four minutes into the second half of the Paradise Jam championship game. Then mayhem happened.

CSU finally woke up and unleashed a beast of defensive intensity and offensive efficiency and the Rams rallied.

They rallied all the way back to the tune of a 71-61 win to secure the Paradise Jam title.

With 7:41 left, CSU took its first lead since 6-5 when David Roddy hit two free throws to make it 49-48. The Rams never trailed again. It was tied 50-50 shortly after, then CSU went on a run and never looked back.

