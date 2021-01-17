CSU basketball sweeps another series with win over SJSU

The Rams picked up their eighth win in nine games on the road Saturday.

PHOENIX — Job done.

Two games against a decimated and struggling San Jose State and two lopsided wins for the Colorado State basketball team.

An 88-61 victory over San Jose State in Phoenix gave the Rams a two-game sweep of the Spartans on Saturday night.

After winning by 33 in the first game on Thursday, CSU didn’t pull away from San Jose State as early this game.

The Spartans put together better effort early on both ends of the floor but CSU still led by 14 at halftime and was comfortable throughout.

