No. 23 Colorado State basketball thumps Air Force for Rams' best 16-game start ever

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — It's a difficult, frustrating style of basketball to play against.
The No. 23-ranked Colorado State men's basketball team has to change some of what it does when facing Air Force and its slow Princeton offense.
It's a difficult but necessary adjustment, and not every Mountain West team successfully handles it.
CSU did so twice this season. The Rams beat Air Force 73-53 on Saturday afternoon, handing the Falcons just their second loss at Clune Arena this season.
There was an announced crowd of 2,579 and Air Force is barely averaging 1,000 per game. An influx of CSU fans made up at least half the crowd.
