David Roddy to remain in NBA draft, end CSU basketball career

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One of the most unique players in Colorado State basketball history has played his last game as a Ram.
David Roddy will forgo his senior season and keep his name in the 2022 NBA draft.
He announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, hours before the deadline for players to withdraw and maintain their eligibility.
In a long message posted on Twitter, Roddy thanked CSU coaches, players and fans saying it is "with tearful eyes" that he writes his goodbye message.
"It’s for sure the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life, by far, just because of the emotional attachment that I have to CSU," Roddy said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. "All the relationships that I’ve had definitely got me teary-eyed a few times making all the phone calls."
