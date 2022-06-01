David Roddy to remain in NBA draft, end CSU basketball career

The CSU standout will forgo his senior season and keep his name in the 2022 NBA draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One of the most unique players in Colorado State basketball history has played his last game as a Ram.

David Roddy will forgo his senior season and keep his name in the 2022 NBA draft.

He announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, hours before the deadline for players to withdraw and maintain their eligibility.

In a long message posted on Twitter, Roddy thanked CSU coaches, players and fans saying it is "with tearful eyes" that he writes his goodbye message.

"It’s for sure the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life, by far, just because of the emotional attachment that I have to CSU," Roddy said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. "All the relationships that I’ve had definitely got me teary-eyed a few times making all the phone calls."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.