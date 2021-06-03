Colorado State basketball’s NCAA tournament hopes take hit in last-second loss at Nevada

The Rams lost 85-82 at Nevada on Friday night in a hard-to-watch foul-fest of a game to end the regular season.

RENO, Nev. — The Colorado State men’s basketball team is officially in dangerous bubble territory.

Grant Sherfield threw the dagger on a contested, deep 3-pointer with a second left to beat CSU.

The teams were whistled for a combined 53 fouls and shot 73 total free throws.

The end result is a loss that damages CSU’s NCAA tournament hopes.

>>Video above: MIC'd Up: CSU basketball head coach Niko Medved has the Rams on the rise

