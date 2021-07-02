Colorado State basketball team holds on for sweep of Wyoming

The Rams defeated the Cowboys 68-59 win on Saturday.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The ultimate hold-on win.

The Colorado State men's basketball team was sensational for much of the first half and looked set to blowout Wyoming on Saturday.

Then the second half happened.

CSU was mostly awful offensively in the final 20 minutes but held on for a "had to have it" 68-59 win at Arena-Auditorium.

The Rams went more than 8 minutes near the end of the second half without a field goal until David Roddy's layup with 41 seconds left boosted the lead to five points.

Remarkably, CSU (14-4, 11-3 Mountain West) maintained the lead that whole time with Wyoming cutting it as close as one (60-59) but could never tie or take the lead.

