The Rams blasted the Mountain West-leading Broncos 78-56 on Wednesday night at Moby Arena.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One is an accident. Two is a trend. Three is a statement.

The Colorado State men’s basketball is every bit a part of this Mountain West title race. The Rams blasted Mountain West-leading Boise State 78-56 on Wednesday night at Moby Arena.

CSU has now beaten the current leaders, last seasons regular season champions (San Diego State) and last seasons tournament champions (Utah State).

The Rams are in this thing.