Colorado State men's basketball sets program record for conference wins in a season

The Rams moved to 14-3 in Mountain West play with Wednesday's 87-73 win over New Mexico at Moby Arena.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This is the best conference season in Colorado State men's basketball history.

It sets a program record for conference wins in a season, and it was done in one fewer game than the previous mark.

CSU went 13-5 in Mountain West play in both 2014-15 and 2016-17.

The Rams (17-4 overall) have one more league game left with a visit Friday to Nevada (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

CSU has never won a Mountain West regular season title and probably won't this year due to unique circumstances.

