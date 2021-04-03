Colorado State men's basketball sets program record for conference wins in a season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This is the best conference season in Colorado State men's basketball history.
The Rams moved to 14-3 in Mountain West play with Wednesday's 87-73 win over New Mexico at Moby Arena.
It sets a program record for conference wins in a season, and it was done in one fewer game than the previous mark.
CSU went 13-5 in Mountain West play in both 2014-15 and 2016-17.
The Rams (17-4 overall) have one more league game left with a visit Friday to Nevada (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
CSU has never won a Mountain West regular season title and probably won't this year due to unique circumstances.
>>Video above: Artificial crowd noise providing big home-court advantage for CSU basketball
