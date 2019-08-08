FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State's men's basketball programs will play 16 regular-season games at Moby Arena, as head coach Niko Medved announced the non-conference portion of the schedule today. The Rams will play at least 13 games against team invited to postseason play last year during the 2019-20 regular season.



"As everyone knows, scheduling is a major challenge but also an opportunity for our program," Medved said. "I'm excited about this schedule and it is a great situation to challenge our team. We are energized to play this slate as it brings some great teams into Moby Arena and also allows us the chance to take on some top teams on both road and neutral courts."



Following an exhibition game against Western Colorado on Nov. 1, Colorado State will open the regular season at home, taking on Denver on Tue., Nov. 5. The Rams will then make their second-ever trip to Cameron Indoor Arena to take on Duke, Fri., Nov. 8.



As part of the non-conference schedule, CSU will travel to the Cayman Islands Classic, Nov. 25-27, taking on 2019 NCAA Tournament participant New Mexico State in the opening round. The renewal of the Rocky Mountain Showdown will take place on Fri., Dec. 13 in Moby Arena as the Rams and Buffaloes meet.



The annual MW Men's Basketball Championship will open on March 4 with three games at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev., with the title game for the league's automatic NCAA Tournament berth played on Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m. PT on CBS.



This schedule is subject to change based on the selection of games by the Mountain West national television partners. CBS Sports Network and ESPN will initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of select Wednesday games to Tuesday and Saturday games to Sunday. The national television selections are expected to be completed in the next several weeks. Regional partner AT&T SportsNet and Mountain West Network on STADIUM will begin their picks after the national television lineup has been announced.



The remaining individual MW institutions will complete release of their non-conference schedules in the coming weeks. The remaining game times will be set once all broadcast networks finalize their selections.

Fri. Nov. 1 WESTERN COLORADO (Exh.)

Tue. Nov. 5 DENVER

Fri. Nov. 8 at Duke

Wed. Nov. 13 OMAHA

Sat. Nov. 16 at Loyola Marymount

Wed. Nov. 20 ARKANSAS STATE

Mon. Nov. 25 vs. New Mexico State

Tue. Nov. 26 vs. Loyola Chicago/South Florida

Wed. Nov. 27 vs. Washington State/Nebraska/Old Dominion/George Mason

Sun. Dec. 1 UTAH VALLEY STATE

Wed. Dec. 4 SAN DIEGO STATE

Sat. Dec. 7 at Boise State

Tue. Dec. 10 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Fri. Dec. 13 COLORADO

Sat. Dec. 21 at Tulsa

Sat. Dec. 28 DOANE

Wed. Jan. 1 at Nevada

Sat. Jan. 4 WYOMING

Sat. Jan. 11 at San Jose State

Wed. Jan. 15 NEW MEXICO

Sat. Jan. 18 at Air Force

Wed. Jan. 22 FRESNO STATE

Sat. Jan. 25 at Utah State

Wed. Jan. 29 NEVADA

Sat. Feb. 1 UNLV

Wed. Feb. 5 at Fresno State

Wed. Feb. 12 UTAH STATE

Sat. Feb. 15 at Wyoming

Wed. Feb. 19 at UNLV

Sat. Feb. 22 SAN JOSE STATE

Wed. Feb. 26 at San Diego State

Sat. Feb. 29 AIR FORCE

Wed.- March 4 - Sat. March 7 Air Force Reserve MW Championship (Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nev.)

