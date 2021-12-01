CSU men's basketball improves to 8-0 with blowout win over Little Rock

Up next the Rams host Saint Mary’s (7-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in one of the biggest men’s basketball games in Fort Collins in years.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The foundation work is done.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team has raced off to the strong start it was supposed to.

The Rams are 8-0 after Wednesday’s 86-55 home blowout win over Little Rock.

CSU has a couple decent NCAA Tournament resume wins (Oral Roberts and Creighton lead the list) and no blemishes due to the perfect start.

Now it's really time to build. The Rams have four games left in nonconference play and a chance to grab everything they’re chasing, but the challenge-level goes up starting now.

It begins Saturday in what should be a madhouse at Moby Arena.

The Rams host Saint Mary’s (7-1) at 2 p.m. in one of the biggest men’s basketball games in Fort Collins in years.

Saint Mary’s is a perennial mid-major power, ranked No. 34 in Division I by KenPom’s advanced metrics (CSU is No. 52). The Gaels already have wins over Notre Dame and Wisconsin and beat CSU soundly last season.

A win over Saint Mary’s would firmly place CSU in the mix to get into the top-25.

