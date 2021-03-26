Colorado State basketball escapes N.C. State late to make NIT semifinals

The Rams are moving on to the Final Four of the men's NIT.

FRISCO, Texas — And on to the next one.

It wasn't pretty, it wasn't smooth and it sure as heck wasn't easy.

That doesn't matter in the postseason.

The Colorado State men's basketball team is into the 2021 NIT semifinals after a 65-61 win over N.C. State on Thursday at the Comerica Center.

N.C. State's Jericole Hellems had a go-ahead 3-point attempt with about 10 seconds left that looked on target, but just missed.

>>Video above: CSU basketball honors cancer warriors with custom jerseys

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.