CSU basketball team loses slugfest in overtime to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — An absolute classic of a game.
An overtime showdown fitting for an electric atmosphere and a rivalry crowd.
With two teams fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid, the hosts grabbed this one in overtime as Wyoming beat the Colorado State men’s basketball team 84-78 in overtime on Monday.
The Rams had a chance to win it in the final 2 seconds with a free throw but couldn’t. CSU also led early in overtime before Wyoming surged.
Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado was the star with 35 points. Graham Ike had 16. CSU’s David Roddy had 23 and Isaiah Stevens had 17. Both Ike and Roddy fouled out in overtime.
The teams traded blow after blow, with 14 lead changes in regulation.
>>Video above: CSU basketball star and UCHealth cancer survivor share unique bond
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.