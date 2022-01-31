CSU basketball team loses slugfest in overtime to Wyoming

The Rams have dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — An absolute classic of a game.

An overtime showdown fitting for an electric atmosphere and a rivalry crowd.

With two teams fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid, the hosts grabbed this one in overtime as Wyoming beat the Colorado State men’s basketball team 84-78 in overtime on Monday.

The Rams had a chance to win it in the final 2 seconds with a free throw but couldn’t. CSU also led early in overtime before Wyoming surged.

Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado was the star with 35 points. Graham Ike had 16. CSU’s David Roddy had 23 and Isaiah Stevens had 17. Both Ike and Roddy fouled out in overtime.

The teams traded blow after blow, with 14 lead changes in regulation.

