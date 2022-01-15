Colorado State basketball thrashes San Jose State

The Rams improved to 13-1 on the season with a dominant road win over the Spartans on Saturday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — An absolute demolition from start to finish.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team didn’t take it easy on former coach Tim Miles on Saturday.

The Rams went on the road and demolished Miles and San Jose State 78-42.

Miles is in his first year of a total rebuild and former Miles assistant Niko Medved has the Rams with all eyes on the NCAA Tournament and a run at a Mountain West title.

The gap between the teams was evident in this one.

