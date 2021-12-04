Colorado State basketball thumps Saint Mary’s for signature win

The Rams kept their undefeated season rolling on Saturday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Back-to-back 3-pointers opened the game, elevating the ruckus in Moby Arena to top levels.

The tone was set and it carried through the day Saturday.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team took the game to Saint Mary’s from the very beginning and thumped the Gaels 74-58 for a marquee win in front of a nearly full house.

None of the comeback stress that CSU (9-0) had needed (with extreme effectiveness) earlier this season.

This was a 40-minute showing of excellence in a matchup of two mid-majors who could (and probably should) become NCAA Tournament teams.

>>Video above: Moors siblings reunite with CSU basketball

