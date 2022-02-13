Colorado State basketball wins overtime thriller over Boise State in key Mountain West battle

It's a massive win, bringing the Rams (20-3, 10-3) within one game in the loss column of Boise State (19-6, 10-2).

BOISE, Idaho — Marcus Shaver Jr. raced past halfcourt and raised up to try and shoot another dagger 3-pointer.

David Roddy rose to meet him, stuffing the Boise State star.

As the crowd at ExtraMile Arena groaned, Roddy raised his hands to the sky, fingers pointing upward in celebration.

The Colorado State men's basketball team won the thriller, 77-74 in overtime at Boise State.

It's a massive win, bringing the Rams (20-3, 10-3) within one game in the loss column of Boise State (19-6, 10-2).

It was a wild, chaotic game. CSU had a 16-0 run in the first half but Boise State responded with a 17-3 run of its own.

Boise State led by as many as seven in the second half but CSU rallied. The Rams had a chance to win late in regulation but the ball was knocked out of Isaiah Stevens' hands.

