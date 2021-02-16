COVID-19 issues force Nevada-CSU basketball series to be postponed

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State basketball team has had five games scheduled in a span of less than two weeks called off due to COVID-19 issues.
The Rams are chasing a possible NCAA tournament berth but now keep getting struck by opponents being unable to play.
The latest came Tuesday when the Mountain West officially postponed the two-game series schedule for the Rams Saturday and Monday at Nevada.
"Due to health and safety concerns, the men’s basketball series between Colorado State and Nevada, scheduled for Feb. 20-22, has been postponed," the Mountain West said in a news release. "Further updates and schedule adjustments by the Mountain West will be announced at a later date."
