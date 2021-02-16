x
Ncaab

COVID-19 issues force Nevada-CSU basketball series to be postponed

The Rams are chasing a possible NCAA tournament berth but now keep getting struck by opponents being unable to play.
Credit: Bethany Baker / The Coloradoan
Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) drives around Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) in the first half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State basketball team has had five games scheduled in a span of less than two weeks called off due to COVID-19 issues.

The Rams are chasing a possible NCAA tournament berth but now keep getting struck by opponents being unable to play.

The latest came Tuesday when the Mountain West officially postponed the two-game series schedule for the Rams Saturday and Monday at Nevada.

"Due to health and safety concerns, the men’s basketball series between Colorado State and Nevada, scheduled for Feb. 20-22, has been postponed," the Mountain West said in a news release. "Further updates and schedule adjustments by the Mountain West will be announced at a later date."

>>Read the full Coloradoan story here

