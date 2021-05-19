CU, CSU men's basketball join tournament in US Virgin Islands

The bracket for the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam has been set.

BOULDER, Colo. — Fresh off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the University of Colorado men's basketball team will open their fall season with a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Buffs will participate in the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas in November.

Other teams in the field include Colorado State, Bradley, Brown, Creighton, Duquesne and Northeastern. The eight-team Paradise Jam will be streamed on either the ESPN3 or ESPN+ platforms.

Head coach Tad Boyle's Buffaloes team will open in the first round of the tournament against Southern Illinois on Friday, Nov. 19.

Colorado State will open with Bradley on Friday, Nov. 19.

> Above video: CU basketball's Maddox Daniels calling it a career to pursue other passions.

The CU men's team won the 2017 Paradise Jam which was relocated to Virginia due to damage to the Virgin Islands from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

2021 Paradise Jam is set 🌴



🆚 Game 1 vs. Southern Illinois

🗓 Nov. 19 - Nov. 22

📺 ESPN3/ESPN+

📝 https://t.co/Ou63X2Cawg pic.twitter.com/Ck0G1zmPGG — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) May 17, 2021

The Buffaloes will play either Northeastern or Duquesne in their second game. First-round winners receive a day off before meeting in the semifinals on Nov. 21.



Colorado will play a third game on Monday, Nov. 22 against one of four teams on the opposite side of the bracket: Bradley, Colorado State, Brown or Creighton.

Fan travel packages will be sold at a later date, with more information coming soon at ParadiseJam.com.

