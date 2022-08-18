CU unveils new basketball court design

Since the CU Events Center opened, it’s gone through a multitude of upgrades.

BOULDER, Colo. — The CU Events Center has its first new basketball court since 2016.

The Colorado Buffaloes athletic department unveiled a new court at the start of the fall semester.

The court design ditches the flatiron design that has graced the court since the fall of 2016. The new design has "Colorado" and "Buffaloes" on separate ends of the basketball court instead of the full wording on each side.

CU called the new basketball court "a clean, updated look."

The CU Events Center has been home to the University of Colorado men's and women's basketball teams since 1979, and the volleyball program since 1988. The building also got a new basketball court in 2008 during a round of renovations.

The CU men's basketball team plays its first home game of the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against UC Riverside.

