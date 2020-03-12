CU men's basketball resumes operations after two-day COVID pause

Saturday's home opener in Boulder will take place after Wednesday's game was postponed.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) men's basketball team resumed operations on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The team paused operations on Dec. 1 due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the program, according to CU Athletic Director Rick George.

The program also announced that the men's basketball home opener against Washington State is on as scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at the CU Events Center.

Tuesday's pause forced the postponement of the Buffs' game at Arizona on Wednesday.

"After proper due diligence by our medical staff and in consultation with campus health officials, our men's basketball team has resumed practice today," said CU Athletic Director Rick George. "Case investigation and contact tracing of the most recent case within the basketball program, as well as diagnostic PCR testing of all team members on Tuesday and Wednesday and our daily antigen testing cadence, indicated that no further pause in team activities is necessary. We are moving forward with plans to host Washington State on Saturday pending results of our regular testing the rest of this week."

CU's men's basketball team is 2-0 to start the 2020-21 season.

"We will continue daily testing and symptom monitoring of our student-athletes and adherence to guidance from national, state, local and campus public health officials to ensure that we're doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, opponents, staff, campus and community," said George.

