No. 23 Colorado holds off No. 24 USC 72-70 in Pac-12 semis

On Colorado’s final possession, McKinley Wright had a 3-pointer rim out and D’Shawn Schwartz sneaked along the baseline to slam the ball down.

LAS VEGAS — D’Shawn Schwartz scored on a rebound slam with 3.3 seconds left, McKinley Wright IV shook off an elbow to the head to score 24 points and No. 23 Colorado held off No. 24 Southern California 72-70 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

No. 2 seed USC trailed by 10 with 4 1/2 minutes left, but tied it after Evan Mobley hit a 3-pointer and Tahj Eaddy scored on a three-point play with 35 seconds left.

On Colorado’s final possession, Wright had a 3-pointer rim out and Schwartz sneaked along the baseline to slam the ball down.

The Trojans couldn’t get off a final shot after Wright deflected a pass in Colorado’s end.

The Buffs will face Oregon State in Saturday night's Pac-12 title game.

>> Video above: The special bond CU star McKinley Wright IV shares with his father

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.