More CU basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

The Buffs will not make their upcoming road trip to play Oregon and Oregon State this week.

BOULDER, Colo. — COVID-19 protocols continue to get in the way of the CU men's basketball season.

The University of Colorado announced Sunday that the team will not make its upcoming road trip to play Oregon and Oregon State. The Buffs were slated to play the Ducks in Eugene on Thursday and the Beavers in Corvallis on Saturday.

The announcement comes five days after CU's home game against No. 7 Kansas was canceled Tuesday night for the same reason.

CU noted that it will work with both schools in effort to reschedule the games.

The Buffs are next scheduled to host Washington State on Thursday, January 6 at the CU Events Center.

