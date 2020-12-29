Akinjo scores 22, Arizona beats Colorado 88-74

TUCSON, Ariz. — James Akinjo had 22 points and eight assists, lifting Arizona to an 88-74 win over Colorado.
Arizona showed no signs for rust following a six-day layoff, shooting 53% while making 8 of 17 from the 3-point arc.
Jemarl Baker added 14 points to help the Wildcats improve to 10-0 all-time against Colorado at McKale Center. Evan Battey had 18 points despite foul trouble to lead the Buffaloes.
Colorado also lost leading scorer McKinley Wright IV to a right ankle injury in the final minute.
