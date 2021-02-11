Colorado rallies past Montana St. 94-90 in OT opener

The Buffaloes kicked off their season with an overtime thriller in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 19 points and Eli Parquet scored 17 and Colorado had to fight back to beat Montana State 94-90 in overtime in a season opener for both teams.

Evan Battey’s layup with 4:27 in the extra session gave Colorado the lead for good.

Jubrile Belo and Mohamed scored 16 points each for Montana State.

