BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team has accepted an invitation to play in the NIT.

The Buffs (21-12) will open the tournament against the Dayton Flyers (21-11) on Tuesday at the CU Events Center in Boulder.

The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2. Tickets are available now at CUBuffs.com.

The Buffaloes received a No. 4 seed in the NIT Sunday evening.

"The key for our guys is they're excited and they're going to embrace this," Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said Sunday. "They did not want our season to end in Las Vegas. They truly didn't want it to end. If you truly don't want your season to end, you're excited to play in this tournament. If you're not, you'll get beat and you'll get beat early."

This is Boyle's third appearance in the NIT and the 11th all-time for Colorado. The Buffs advanced to the 2011 NIT semifinals and lost in the first round in 2017.