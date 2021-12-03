CU holds off Cal in Pac-12 quarterfinals

It was a more-difficult-than-expected victory for the Buffaloes.

LAS VEGAS — Evan Battey scored 15 points and No. 23 Colorado shook off a sluggish start to beat California 61-58 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

The Buffaloes and Bears had a long wait after the two previous games went through three overtimes, setting up a true Pac-12 after dark game.

They played like it was Pac-12 shooting after dark once the game started, combining to miss 36 shots in the first half.

Colorado finally got a few to fall, using a 15-3 run to go up 11, and withstood a late Cal run to close out a more-difficult-than-expected win over the tournament’s No. 11 seed.

