CU-Kansas men's basketball game cancelled due to COVID protocols

University of Colorado said the game scheduled for Tuesday in Boulder has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the men's basketball program.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado (CU) said the men's basketball game Tuesday against #7 Kansas has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs' program.

The two programs haven't played each other in Boulder since the Buffs beat KU in 2013, snapping a 20-game losing streak against the Jayhawks.

KU hasn’t been back since the Buffs beat them in 2013 to snap their 20 game losing streak against the Jayhawks. What a bummer #9sports https://t.co/EjbKbmyTsl — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) December 22, 2021

The game was canceled less than two hours before tipoff. Kansas Basketball said on Twitter that the game will not be rescheduled this season.

Fans with season tickets or single-game tickets who originally purchased them through CU Athletics Ticket Office have the following options:

Donate the value of the tickets to the Buff Club for end of year tax purposes and double priority points.

Request a credit on your account to be used this season.

Request a refund to their original form of payment.

Anyone who bought tickets through the CU Athletics Ticket Office will be contacted by email Tuesday night with an outline of the process, and will be asked to respond with their preference.

"Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community," CU Athletic Director Rick George said. "While we're disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision."

The program will coordinate with the team's medical staff and campus health officials to determine next steps regarding team activities.

CU's next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against the University of Oregon.