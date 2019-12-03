BOULDER, Colo. — In sports it's said that it's not how you start but how you finish which is too bad for the University of Colorado. The Buffaloes under Head Coach Tad Boyle have won eight straight opening games in their conference tournament.

"Number one it's a mindset," said Boyle referencing his team's success. "Teams that win tournaments or teams that win games in tournaments play with great toughness."

Toughness and motivation are something Boyle made sure his team had while he delivered a message after their final practice before heading to Las Vegas.

"I tell our guys we can come back Wednesday night after a loss, or hopefully we can stay and play another game on Thursday and hopefully they take that to heart." Boyle said. "The further you get in a tournament obviously the harder it is to win."

CU is the only team in PAC-12 tournament history to win four games in a row. They did that back in 2012 on their way to an NCAA bid and will likely need to repeat that feat to go dancing again.

The Buffaloes and Cal will meet at 2:30pm in Las Vegas in a first round game on Wednesday, March 13. If the Buffs win they'll advance to Thursday's quarterfinal match-up against Oregon State.