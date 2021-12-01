No. 5 UCLA beats Colorado 73-61 in Pac-12 opener

CU fell to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the league. Evan Battey was held to four points before fouling out.

LOS ANGELES — Tyger Campbell scored 21 points and No. 5 UCLA recovered after blowing most of a 17-point, first-half lead to beat Colorado 73-61 in the Bruins’ Pac-12 opener.

Johnny Juzang added 15 points and Myles Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins. UCLA improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was lost to UCLA midway through the first half when he went down hard on his back.

Jabari Walker had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Buffaloes.

>> Video above: A year after loss of twin, Buffs super fan is back in the stands

