CU men's basketball rolls Washington in Pac-12 opener

The Buffs improved to 5-1 to start the 2020 season.

LAS VEGAS — CU men's basketball concluded its 2019-2020 season in Las Vegas.

But not by choice.

When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the Pac-12 tournament last March, and eventually the NCAA tournament, the Buffs probably felt down on their luck.

But not on Sunday night.

Returning to Vegas for the first time since the abrupt cancelation nine months ago, Colorado rolled 92-69 over Washington in the team's Pac-12 opener for the 2020-2021 season.

Dallas Walton had a career-high 22 points, Jeriah Horne added 16 off the bench and the Buffs improved to 5-1 on the young season.