Saturday’s CU-Oregon State men's basketball game postponed

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado (CU) men's basketball game against Oregon State, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9, has been postponed, the schools announced Tuesday.

The postponement of the Pac-12 basketball matchup is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers' men's basketball program, according to Oregon State.

CU, Oregon State and the conference are working to find a mutually-agreeable date to reschedule the game.

This is the fifth schedule change of the Buffaloes' season and third concerning a Pac-12 Conference game.

Colorado's scheduled Pac-12 opener at Arizona was moved from Dec. 2 to Dec. 28 due to a pause in the Buffaloes' program. Colorado's home game with Washington State originally scheduled for Dec. 5 was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars' program and has yet to be rescheduled.

Colorado is still set to host Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 7 at Boulder's CU Events Center.

