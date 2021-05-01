Saturday’s CU-Oregon State men's basketball game postponed

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado (CU) men's basketball game against Oregon State, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9, has been postponed, the schools announced Tuesday.
The postponement of the Pac-12 basketball matchup is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers' men's basketball program, according to Oregon State.
CU, Oregon State and the conference are working to find a mutually-agreeable date to reschedule the game.
This is the fifth schedule change of the Buffaloes' season and third concerning a Pac-12 Conference game.
Colorado's scheduled Pac-12 opener at Arizona was moved from Dec. 2 to Dec. 28 due to a pause in the Buffaloes' program. Colorado's home game with Washington State originally scheduled for Dec. 5 was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars' program and has yet to be rescheduled.
Colorado is still set to host Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 7 at Boulder's CU Events Center.
> Above video: McKinley Wright excited for one last chance to take the Buffs to the dance
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.