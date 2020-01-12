CU 'pauses' men's basketball operations due to COVID-19

The Buffaloes are 2-0 to start the season after a pair of wins in Kansas last week.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado (CU) Athletic Department announced Tuesday it has paused operations of its men's basketball program due to COVID-19.

The Buffaloes were next scheduled to play the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Washington State on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Boulder.

"We have temporarily paused our men's basketball operations due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the program," said CU Athletic Director Rick George. "This includes the postponement of Wednesday's game at Arizona. The status of other upcoming games is dependent upon contact tracing and subsequent testing of team members and basketball staff this week."

CU's men's basketball team is 2-0 to start the 2020-21 season.

"As we have since the pandemic began, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community as we navigate this season," said George. "We will continue daily testing of our student-athletes to ensure positive cases are identified early and isolated quickly, in addition to adhering to guidance from state, local and campus public health officials."

The Pac-12 Conference released a statement regarding Wednesday's game in Arizona:

After consultation with Colorado, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Colorado at Arizona scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 has been postponed. This decision was made under the Pac-12's basketball policy - Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to previously reported COVID-19 issues within the program and associated contact tracing protocols. The Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.

Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our men's basketball student-athletes on the court competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 men's basketball programs.

UPDATE: The University of Colorado Athletic Department has temporarily paused operations of the men's basketball program due to COVID-19, forcing the postponement Wednesday's scheduled Pac-12 Conference opener at Arizona.https://t.co/xfLPKXV7rz — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) December 1, 2020

