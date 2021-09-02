Da Silva, Horne lead Colorado past cold-shooting Oregon St

CU moved within one game of co-leaders UCLA and No. 20 USC at 9-2 in conference play.

BOULDER, Colo. — Jeriah Horne scored 16 points, Tristan da Silva added a career-high 15, and they combined to make 12 of 14 shots in Colorado’s 78-49 victory over cold-shooting Oregon State on Monday night.

CU moved within one game of co-leaders UCLA and No. 20 USC at 9-2 in conference play.

Colorado opened the second half on a 13-2 run to build a 53-29 lead as Oregon State missed its first six shots.

Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 10 points.