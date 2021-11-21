Roddy steals show as CSU basketball beats Creighton in Paradise Jam semifinals

Daivd Roddy scored 36 points as the Colorado State men’s basketball team took down Creighton 95-81.

ST. THOMAS, USVI — It’s always been said that if David Roddy finds a reliable 3-point shot, he would be virtually unguardable.

He proved just how true that can be Sunday night in a stunning performance at the Paradise Jam.

Roddy scored 36 points as the Colorado State men’s basketball team took down Creighton 95-81 in the semifinals of the tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands.

He hit three 3-pointers on his first four shots to score CSU’s first nine points of the game. That was the tone-setter.

Roddy had just three 3-pointers this season entering the game and by halftime he had five. He finished with seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts.

>>Video above: Moors siblings reunite with CSU basketball

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.