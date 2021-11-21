Roddy steals show as CSU basketball beats Creighton in Paradise Jam semifinals

ST. THOMAS, USVI — It’s always been said that if David Roddy finds a reliable 3-point shot, he would be virtually unguardable.
He proved just how true that can be Sunday night in a stunning performance at the Paradise Jam.
Roddy scored 36 points as the Colorado State men’s basketball team took down Creighton 95-81 in the semifinals of the tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands.
He hit three 3-pointers on his first four shots to score CSU’s first nine points of the game. That was the tone-setter.
Roddy had just three 3-pointers this season entering the game and by halftime he had five. He finished with seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts.
