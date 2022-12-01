Longtime friends Kountz and Hume helping lead UNC basketball to success

Homegrown players Daylen Kountz and Bodie Hume have made an impact for Northern Colorado this season.

GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado is on a roll right now in conference play.

Denver East High School alum Daylen Kountz and Sterling's Bodie Hume have led the Bears to first place in the Big Sky Conference.

"It’s not something we saw a lot last year," Hume said. "We weren’t the best finishing team last year so to get a few wins has just been really great to see."

Kountz added: "We shoot the ball really well from three, but also we have strengths everywhere."

Kountz and Hume actually grew up playing club basketball together and both say it truly is special suiting up together for the Bears.

"It’s been nice to have someone that you know and someone that you can be around every day that you’ve been around since you were in high school," Hume said.

"We used to always connect on our lobs and now we’re just trying to get that back and just playing off each other. We compliment each other really well," Kountz said.

Compliments are kind of their thing, "His [Daylen’s] fade away jumpers are pretty unmatched if I might say," Hume joked.

Northern Colorado is trying to make sure they are always in the discussion for some of the states best basketball.

"We’re hometown kids. We want to show that Colorado has hoopers just like every other state," Kountz said.

“It’s been nice to see us grow and how Colorado basketball is on the up and up,” said Hume.

UNC’s goal is a conference title and an NCAA tournament bid. Accomplishing that for a Colorado school as homegrown kids would be big time.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to reflect and really think about where we’re from and ultimately try to make the people around us, the Colorado fans that come and watch UNC play, just try to make them happy as well," said Hume.

