Kountz scores 24 to lead N. Colorado past N. Arizona 74-71

The Bears snapped a three-game skid with Saturday's road win.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Matt Johnson II had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Daylen Kountz scored 24 points as Northern Colorado narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 74-71.

The last nine points of the game came on 3-pointers. First, Mason Stark gave Northern Colorado a three-point lead with 42 seconds left, then Nik Mains tied it with a 3-pointer at 8 seconds.

Northern Colorado grew its lead to as much as six down the stretch, but back-to-back threes in the final minute allowed NAU to tie it and set up Johnson's game-winning heroics.

After Mains’ shot, Johnson hit from about 25 feet as the clock wound down to .5 seconds. NAU’s heave at the buzzer missed the mark.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.