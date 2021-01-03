Rodney Billups out as DU men's basketball head coach

DENVER — The University of Denver announced on Monday afternoon it would "undergo a change in leadership" when it comes to the men's basketball team and that Rodney Billups is out as head coach.
“We are thankful for Rodney’s service and dedication to the program and its student-athletes,” Vice Chancellor for Athletics Karlton Creech said in a release. “We wish him and his family the best in his future endeavors.”
Billups, who played collegiately at DU, coached his alma mater for five seasons but sputtered after a solid start in 2017 and 2018. He compiled a career record of 48-94 and went just 23-53 in Summit League play.
That was a stark contrast from the 31-29 record Billups posted in his first two seasons, including his only postseason win over Oral Roberts in the 2018 Summit League tournament.
The Pioneers finished with a 2-19 (1-13) record in 2020-2021.
The school says it will conduct a national search to replace Billups, but did not provide a timeline on when that search would begin or be completed.
Rodney is the younger brother of former CU star, Nuggets point guard and NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups.
>> Video above: Happier times for the DU men's basketball team when Rodney Billups initially took over as head coach