x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaab

Rodney Billups out as DU men's basketball head coach

The University said in a statement the program would "undergo a change in leadership." Billups was the head coach of the Pioneers for five seasons.

DENVER — The University of Denver announced on Monday afternoon it would "undergo a change in leadership" when it comes to the men's basketball team and that Rodney Billups is out as head coach. 

­­­­­We are thankful for Rodney’s service and dedication to the program and its student-athletes,” Vice Chancellor for Athletics Karlton Creech said in a release. “We wish him and his family the best in his future endeavors.”

Billups, who played collegiately at DU, coached his alma mater for five seasons but sputtered after a solid start in 2017 and 2018. He compiled a career record of 48-94 and went just 23-53 in Summit League play. 

That was a stark contrast from the 31-29 record Billups posted in his first two seasons, including his only postseason win over Oral Roberts in the 2018 Summit League tournament. 

The Pioneers finished with a 2-19 (1-13) record in 2020-2021. 

The school says it will conduct a national search to replace Billups, but did not provide a timeline on when that search would begin or be completed. 

Rodney is the younger brother of former CU star, Nuggets point guard and NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups. 

>> Video above: Happier times for the DU men's basketball team when Rodney Billups initially took over as head coach

RELATED: DU to name Rodney Billups as new head basketball coach

RELATED: Chauncey Billups eliminated from NBA H-O-R-S-E challenge

RELATED: Former CU, Nuggets star Chauncey Billups joins NBA's H-O-R-S-E competition

RELATED: On this day in sports: Nuggets top Mavs, advance to 2009 Western Conference Finals