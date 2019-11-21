FORT COLLINS, Colo — Caleb Fields had 22 points off the bench as Arkansas State narrowly beat Colorado State 80-78 on Wednesday night.

Marquis Eaton had 18 points for Arkansas State (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jerry Johnson Jr. added 15 points. Christian Willis had 13 points and six rebounds for the road team.

Nico Carvacho had 15 points and five boards for the Rams (3-2). David Roddy added 14 points and three blocks. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Arkansas State takes on Stephen F. Austin at home next Saturday. Colorado State faces New Mexico State on Monday.

