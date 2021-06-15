Former CU star McKinley Wright IV will attend NBA Draft Combine

Wright is all the all-time leader in assists at CU with 683. He'll be one of 69 draft hopefuls in Chicago in late June.

NEW YORK — After a decorated career at the University of Colorado, former star basketball player McKinley Wright IV has his sights set on the next level.

Wright received good news on Tuesday afternoon when the National Basketball Association announced he was one of 69 players that will attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago later this month.

The event will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in the Windy City. Players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills. The draft will be held on July 29.

Wright is all the all-time leader in assists at CU with 683. It's a record he set this past season, eclipsing the previous mark set by Jay Humphries, who had 562 from 1980 to 1984. Wright's the first Pac-12 men's basketball player to ever record 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists in a career.

He decided to return to Colorado for his senior season after flirting with entering the draft in 2020, and the decision paid off. Wright averaged a career-high 15.2 points per game and 5.7 assists while leading the Buffs to a No. 5 seed and NCAA Tournament win over Georgetown.

Wright made the All-Pac-12 first team in his final three seasons at CU and also earned a selection to the all-tournament team in leading the team to the championship game against Oregon State.

You can watch Wright at the NBA Draft Combine in five-on-five games on ESPN2 on June 24 and ESPNU on June 25 between 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. MST.