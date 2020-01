FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Freshman David Roddy posted career highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds to spark Colorado State to a 72-61 victory over Wyoming.

Roddy hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Rams (10-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference) and blocked three shots.

It was his second double-double of the season.

Isaiah Stevens added 17 points and six assists, while Kendle Moore scored 11.

