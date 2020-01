VERMILLION, South Dakota — Tyler Hagedorn totaled 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks and South Dakota outlasted Denver 80-78.

Hagedorn made 7 of 13 shots, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 free throws for the Coyotes (10-7, 1-2 Summit League).

Tyler Peterson hit all five of his shots and scored 17, while Cody Kelley hit four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points.

