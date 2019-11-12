BOULDER, Colo. — Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado 79-76.

Northern Iowa defeated a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 25 Wichita State 53-50 on Feb. 13, 2016. The Panthers had lost their previous seven encounters against ranked opponents. AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 20 points apiece Tuesday night as Northern Iowa improved to 9-1. Colorado fell to 7-2.

