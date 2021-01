CU ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cardinal after a couple of close calls last season.

BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a 77-72 upset win over No. 1 Stanford.

Peanut Tuitele blocked Lexi Hull’s 3-point attempt that would have tied it at with a second left to give Colorado its first win over a top-ranked team in program history.

It also ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cardinal after a couple of close calls last season.