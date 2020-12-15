Stevens leads Colorado State past Northern Arizona 91-52

The Rams improved to 2-0 on the season with Monday night's win at Moby Arena.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens had 23 points as Colorado State routed Northern Arizona 91-52.

David Roddy had 14 points and eight rebounds for Colorado State. James Moors and Kendle Moore each had 12 points.

Cameron Shelton had 18 points for the Lumberjacks. Luke Avdalovic added 12 points and Carson Towt had seven rebounds.

