Isaiah Stevens leads CSU basketball past UNLV in overtime

Stevens hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and the game-winner in the Rams' 82-81 victory Saturday.

LAS VEGAS — A storied career just found a new lead highlight.

Isaiah Stevens will go down as one of the best players in Colorado State basketball history and he put on a show for the ages Saturday night.

The senior guard hit a wild near half-court shot to force overtime against UNLV.

Then in the final seconds of overtime he gave the Rams their first lead of OT with a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left. Oh, and to top it off he forced a UNLV turnover on the ensuing in-bounds pass.

It all added up to a much-needed 82-81 win for the Rams.

UNLV had a half-court shot of its own at the end of OT from EJ Harkless that just missed to preserve CSU's win.

