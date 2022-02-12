Walker carries Colorado late, rallies past Utah, 81-76

Jabari Walker finished with a double-double, combining 22 points with 13 rebounds to lead the Buffs.

BOULDER, Colo — Jabari Walker scored 11 straight Colorado points in the final five minutes to push his team into the lead and Tristan da Silva added four straight free throws as the Buffaloes held off Utah for an 81-76 win.

Walker finished with a double-double, combining 22 points with 13 rebounds to lead Colorado (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12). Evan Battey contributed 16 points and Barthelemy and da Silva each added 14.

Carlson had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead Utah (9-16, 2-13). Anthony finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Madsen added 14 points and Worster contributed 12.

>>Video above: Family comes first for CU women's basketball and the team's First Family

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.